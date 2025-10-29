403
Commercial Bank Hosts Workshop On Cash Management For Schools
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank hosted an "exclusive workshop" for school owners on at Commercial Bank Plaza recently.
The session underscored the bank's commitment to promoting sustainable practices by showcasing fully digital services that encourage efficiency and responsible operations in the education sector.
Commercial Bank's Cash Management team presented its suite of payment and reconciliation tools and explained how these products can be used by schools to manage fee collection and operational payments
more efficiently.
The session covered bill payments through the CBQ Mobile App where schools can appear as billers. Moreover, the session tapped into virtual accounts, remote cheque deposit machines, point of sale and e-commerce solutions, and corporate internet banking for salary and bill payments.
Attendees got the chance to learn more about practical use cases and steps schools can take to speed up collections and reduce administrative time.
Commenting on the workshop, Fahad Badar, Executive General Manager and Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank said,“Commercial Bank is committed to supporting Qatar's education sector with innovative, seamless banking solutions that simplify financial operations and enable schools to operate more efficiently and optimise their administrative and banking processes.”
By organising and leading valuable workshops, Commercial Bank is reaffirming its support for the education sector and for businesses across the market, underlining its ongoing commitment to innovation and to delivering market-leading cash management capabilities.
Through this initiative, Commercial Bank continues to align its offerings with the needs of the education sector while supporting a more sustainable future.
