Qatar Media Corporation CEO Meets French Envoy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE CEO of the Qatar Media Corp (QMC) Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim al-Thani met today with French ambassador Arnaud Pescheux.
The meeting addressed aspects of media co-operation between the two sides and ways to develop existing partnerships and enhance joint media work between Qatar and France.
