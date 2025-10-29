Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Media Corporation CEO Meets French Envoy

2025-10-29 02:15:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE CEO of the Qatar Media Corp (QMC) Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim al-Thani met today with French ambassador Arnaud Pescheux.

The meeting addressed aspects of media co-operation between the two sides and ways to develop existing partnerships and enhance joint media work between Qatar and France.

Gulf Times

