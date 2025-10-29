403
Constellation Signal 29/10: Should You Sell (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $375.50 (yesterday's intra-day low) and $401.00 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Constellation Energy (CEG) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500 indices. Both indices recorded fresh record highs amid rising bearish indicators. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the S&P 500 is in extreme bullish territory at unsustainable levels, suggesting upside exhaustion is forming.
- The CEG D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action between its ascending 38.2% and 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels, following a breakdown. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a descending trendline, drifting towards a bearish crossover. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. CEG struggled to hold on to gains as the S&P 500 hit new all-time highs, a bearish confirmation.
- CEG Entry Level: Between $375.50 and $401.00 CEG Take Profit: Between $293.15 and $316.18 CEG Stop Loss: Between $412.70 and $425.08 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.21
