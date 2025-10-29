

Asklepios places new EUR 600.0 million

Social Schuldschein loan

Keen interest from international investors Issuance proceeds to be used for refinancing

Hamburg , 29 October 2025. Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA has successfully placed a Social Schuldschein loan in the amount of EUR 600.0 million. The issue is being used for early re-financing of Schuldschein maturities in 2025, 2026 and 2027 and has seen strong demand by existing and new investors.

The new Social Schuldschein loan was placed with maturities of 3, 5, 7 and 10 years and is the second Social Schuldschein issued under the Asklepios Group's Social Finance Framework, which can be used to allocate funding to the area of social healthcare infrastructure.

The success of the transaction depended decisively on securing a high prolongation rate for existing investors and acquiring new investors from abroad. In an overall liquid Schuldschein market, this year's transaction met with a high level of interest.

“The new Social Schuldschein loan allows us to further develop the strategy of our finance portfolio and to actively manage the financing maturities.”, noted Hafid Rifi, Chief Financial Officer of the Asklepios Group.“What was especially key for the success of this year's financing transaction was the keen interest shown by new international investors along with a resilient Schuldschein market.”, Rifi added.“With international investors making up a share of 52%, we have succeeded in further diversifying our investor base.”

“The early refinancing of Schuldschein maturities in 2026 and 2027 was achieved through bilateral agreements with existing investors.”, continued Benedikt Brörmann, Head of Corporate Finance & Treasury at Asklepios.“Key to this success is a longstanding and trusted business relationship with our investors”, Brörmann explained.

The placement of the Social Schuldschein loan was supported by Commerzbank, DZ Bank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg as arrangers. Linklaters LLP acted as Asklepios' legal advisor.

