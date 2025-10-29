Robb Report India Hosts The Royal Soiree, Its Inaugural RR Experience, At The Leela Palace, Udaipur

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Robb Report India, considered the bible of luxury in the publishing world, launched its inaugural #RRExperience with The Royal Soiree along with hospitality partner, The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The experience brought together prominent leaders, entrepreneurs, royalties and tastemakers from the worlds of art, design, fashion, and hospitality. Distinguished attendees included HH Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanya and Varun Jain, including Robb Report Circle Members like Akanksha and Tarang Arora of Amrapali, Sangita Sinh Kathiwada, Raghavendra Rathore, Yeshwant Holkar, among others.

Avarna Jain and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

For its first RR Experience, Robb Report India curated a 12-hour experiential itinerary fit for royalty. From personalised guest services, a private candlelight performance by Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, to a tete-a-tete on Women and Entrepreneurship between RPSG Lifestyle Media Chairperson, Avarna Jain, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-the day wrapped up against the beautiful backdrop of Lake Pichola with The Royal Soiree gala dinner celebrating the flavours of India, especially curated by The Leela Palace Udaipur for the evening.

As part of RR Experience, guests also got a chance to savour the warmth of The Leela hospitality, including a pre-plated Pan-Asian lunch at The Library Bar, an Oud zone, a Pichwai crafts corner and live performances by local artists-as a part of Robb Report India's focus on curating special moments for every guest.

Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, reflecting on the evening, said,“Luxury isn't about excess all the time. It lies in the little detailing, creating moments and experiences that live with you forever. We wanted to curate just that. With The Royal Soiree, Robb Report India's first #RRExperience, it was our endeavour to share a slice of experiential storytelling among guests who are also our readers and understand the DNA of Robb Report. I'm proud to see this community come together - people who value craftsmanship, culture, and conversation in equal measure. Robb Report India is not just about luxury; it's about a way of life - thoughtful, inspired, and beautifully lived. Here's to new journeys, shared passions, and the simple pleasure of excellence."

Anuraag Bhatnagar Chief Executive Officer at The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts said,“Luxury today is about crafting stories that linger, where every touchpoint evokes a sense of belonging and wonder. The Royal Soiree embodied this philosophy beautifully. Together with Robb Report India, we curated an experience that celebrated not just the grandeur of The Leela, but also the essence of India's evolving luxury narrative that is rooted in culture, expressed through artistry, and delivered with warmth.”

About Robb Report India:

Robb Report India, a part of RPSG Lifestyle Media, is the definitive guide to the finest experiences, products, and services, offering readers a curated selection of craftsmanship, quality, and exclusivity across print, digital and offline.



Robb Report India Email: [email protected]

Website:

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts:

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's only institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality company. The Leela owns, operates, manages and develops luxury hotels and resorts under,“The Leela” brand which was ranked as #1 among the world's best hospitality brands in 2020 and 2021, and among the world's top three hospitality brands in 2023 and 2024, by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Surveys. The company operates thirteen properties across key Indian business and leisure destinations, celebrating each hotel through its location, art, culture, and cuisine with bespoke services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. Promoted by private equity funds managed and/or advised by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., The Leela is committed to providing guests luxury experiences with premier accommodation, exclusivity and personalized service, inspired by the ethos of Indian hospitality.

For more information, please visit .