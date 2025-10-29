Aster Volunteers Expands Global Humanitarian Footprint With 67Th Mobile Medical Unit For The Republic Of Chad

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has expanded its humanitarian reach in Africa with the launch of its, set to deliver free healthcare services to marginalized and remote communities in the Republic of Chad. The mobile unit was officially flagged off during a special ceremony held at the TAJ Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, marking another significant milestone in Aster Volunteers' mission to bridge healthcare access gaps across the globe.

The new unit, equipped with, is designed to strengthen Chad's primary healthcare capacity and provide essential services directly to underserved populations. This initiative is being implemented in close collaboration with the, with whom awas signed, formalizing a shared commitment to improving healthcare access in Central Africa.

The flag-off ceremony was led by, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, alongside, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, and, Adviser to the Health Minister, Ministry of Health, Chad. Also present were Mr. T.J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head – Governance & Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare, and representatives from the Consulate of Chad, Dubai. The event was also attended by senior leadership from Aster DM Healthcare and other distinguished partners.

Speaking at the ceremony,said:“With the launch of our 67th Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Unit, we are proud to extend our humanitarian efforts deeper into Africa. These mobile clinics represent more than healthcare on wheels, they are a symbol of hope and compassion for communities that have long lacked access to even the most basic medical services. Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Chad, we aim to make healthcare more inclusive, accessible, and impactful.”

, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, added:“We welcome this meaningful partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, which will help address critical healthcare needs in some of Chad's most underserved areas. This initiative is a vital step in strengthening our primary healthcare system and improving the well-being of our people. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring to communities across our nation.”

Theprogram is one of Aster DM Healthcare's flagship CSR initiatives, designed to deliver primary and preventive healthcare directly to remote and underserved communities. Since inception, AVMMS has treated overthrough its fleet of mobile clinics deployed across. Each unit is equipped with advanced medical technology, including, and offers wide spectrum of care from diagnostics and consultations to treatment and community health education.

This milestone follows the recent launch of Aster Volunteers'in collaboration with, which was inaugurated by the. The event demonstrated the initiative's expanding global scope and its ability to adapt healthcare solutions to diverse regional needs. Together, these deployments reflect Aster Volunteers' ongoing mission to, with services now spanningand more thanthrough the dedicated efforts of over, and a target of reachingin 2025 as part of Aster's“1 Million People Care” commitment.

Aster Volunteers' mobile medical units have previously been deployed to countries including, in partnership with, chaired by. By expanding its reach into Chad, Aster Volunteers is deepening its commitment to building sustainable healthcare delivery models that connect those who have with those who need, and creating lasting social impact through healthcare, education, empowerment, and humanitarian aid. The initiative is also actively operating across several states inas well as in the, with additional units currently under development. Aster Volunteers aims to expand its global fleet to, significantly scaling up its impact through strategic collaborations with regional ministries, government and non-government organizations, and corporate partners to deliver essential healthcare where it is needed most, with a target of reaching