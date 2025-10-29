403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Turkiye On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Wednesday to the President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Erdogan good health and well-being, and more progress and prosperity for Turkiye and its people. (end)
