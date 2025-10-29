Ministry Arrests Suspects Involved In Assault After Video Goes Viral
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) apprehended individuals involved in a violent altercation that caused public disturbance and contradicts societal morals and values.
This was officially announced in a statement by the Ministry on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
"With reference to video clips circulated on social media showing an individual assaulting another person, accompanied by indecent expressions and comments that contradict public morals and societal values," the Ministry stated.
The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Preventive Security Department, has successfully identified all individuals involved in the incident, apprehended them, and initiated the necessary legal measures against them in accordance with applicable regulations.
The Ministry also affirmed that it will not hesitate to take all necessary actions against anyone who engages in behaviour that violates the law and societal values, in order to preserve security and public order.
