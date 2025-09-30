Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Msta-B And Giatsint-B In Kramatorsk Sector
“Enemy artillery is under fire from the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade! In the Kramatorsk sector, FPV drone pilots accurately hit the Msta-B, Giatsint-B, and several other enemy guns. Each precise strike reduces the fire threat to our defenders,” the post reads.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the 15th Mobile Border Detachment“Steel Border” struck three Russian shelters in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment