Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Msta-B And Giatsint-B In Kramatorsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ground Forces reported the operation on Faceboo k and released a corresponding video.

“Enemy artillery is under fire from the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade! In the Kramatorsk sector, FPV drone pilots accurately hit the Msta-B, Giatsint-B, and several other enemy guns. Each precise strike reduces the fire threat to our defenders,” the post reads.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the 15th Mobile Border Detachment“Steel Border” struck three Russian shelters in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector.