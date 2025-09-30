Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Msta-B And Giatsint-B In Kramatorsk Sector

Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Msta-B And Giatsint-B In Kramatorsk Sector


2025-09-30 01:06:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ground Forces reported the operation on Faceboo k and released a corresponding video.

“Enemy artillery is under fire from the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade! In the Kramatorsk sector, FPV drone pilots accurately hit the Msta-B, Giatsint-B, and several other enemy guns. Each precise strike reduces the fire threat to our defenders,” the post reads.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the 15th Mobile Border Detachment“Steel Border” struck three Russian shelters in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector.

MENAFN30092025000193011044ID1110128107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search