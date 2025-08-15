NRS's Shallow Basket Energy Project Brings Renewable Energy To Jicarilla Apache Nation, Building On Legacy Of Environmental Stewardship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To recognize the start of Shallow Basket Energy's operations, NRS hosted a grand opening event on site. Officials from NRS, Jicarilla Apache Nation, Guzman Energy, Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC), and other organizations joined to celebrate the project. Shallow Basket Energy is located on land owned by the Jicarilla Apache Nation. Jicarilla Apache Nation will benefit from power produced by the project through its wholesale power supply agreement with Guzman Energy.

Jicarilla Apache Nation President Adrian Notsinneh, said, "The Shallow Basket Energy Project represents more than just clean power-it's a powerful step forward in the Jicarilla Apache Nation's journey toward energy sovereignty and economic self-determination. By hosting this project on our land, we're honoring our legacy of environmental stewardship while creating opportunities for our people and contributing to a more sustainable future for the region."

Jeffrey M. Heit, Founding Managing Director of Guzman Energy , said, "Power generated by Shallow Basket is an important addition to the overall Guzman Energy power supply portfolio. Guzman Energy customers, including the Jicarilla Apache Nation and Kit Carson Electric Cooperative, will benefit from this new local power source."

Luis A. Reyes, Jr., CEO of KCEC, said, "Shallow Basket Energy is a great example of what can be accomplished when community partners are aligned with common goals. The project will benefit the Jicarilla Apache Nation and Kit Carson Electric Cooperative members with renewable energy and will also help us all meet New Mexico's state-wide clean energy targets."

Shallow Basket Energy is now producing enough power for 38,000 homes annually and boosting local grid reliability by storing and dispatching power when it's needed. Leveraging the U.S. supply chain for renewable energy, Shallow Basket Energy incorporates Tesla's grid forming technology and Megapack 2XL units which were manufactured in Lathrop, California. Albuquerque-based Gridworks completed construction of the project.

Since announcing project financing in November 2024, NRS has refinanced the debt for Shallow Basket Energy with MUFG Bank, Ltd., Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, New York Branch (NORD/LB), Siemens Financial Services, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. The refinancing provides better terms that will in turn support NRS's growth.

Bill Whitlock, CEO, National Renewable Solutions, said, "The on-time, on-budget completion of Shallow Basket Energy is a major milestone for our partners and especially for NRS as it completes our transition to an IPP. Importantly, Shallow Basket Energy demonstrates how we are meeting rising demand for reliable energy while delivering on our customers' commitment to environmental stewardship."

