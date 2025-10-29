Jackky Bhagnani Wishes Sister Deepshikha On B'day: You've Fought My Battles As If They Were Your Own

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani penned a heartfelt note for his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh on her birthday, tagging her his“guiding light” and“the heart of the family.”

Jackky took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring a slew of images of the brother-sister duo from their childhood days to now. He used the score“Tenu Sang Rakhna” by Arijit Singh from the film“Jigra”.

Taking to Instagram, Jackky shared an emotional message in the caption section. He wrote:“Happy Birthday to the one who's been more than a sister. From childhood giggles to life's biggest lessons, you've been my guiding light - steady, strong, and full of grace. The heart of our family, the calm through every storm, your love has been my safest place.”

Reflecting on their bond, he wrote:“You've fought my battles as if they were your own, stood tall for me when I couldn't, and wrapped me in strength when the world felt cold. Every effort, every act of love - I see it, I feel it, I'll never forget it.”

Jackky concluded by saying:“Wishing you a day as radiant as your heart and a year filled with every joy you've ever given others. You deserve the world and more. Love you always.”

On the professional front, Jackky Bhagnani made his action film debut with“Kal Kissne Dekha” and ventured into film production in 2016 with“Sarbjit.” Since then, he has produced a string of notable films, including“Dil Juunglee,”“Welcome to New York,”“Ganapath,”“Mission Raniganj,”“Bell Bottom,” and“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

On October 16, Jackky celebrated World Food Day in a deliciously fun way by showing off his culinary skills. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself cooking dosa.

In his caption, Jackky revealed that it had been five to six years since he last cooked, and he's now back in the kitchen following popular demand. The 'Youngistaan' actor wrote,“Been 5-6 years since I cooked anything. Back in the kitchen by popular demand. #WorldFoodDay #Cooking #Dosa #FoodLove #HealthyEating.”