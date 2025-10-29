403
Netanyahu demands IDF to launch ‘immediate powerful strikes’ in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to carry out “immediate, powerful strikes” in the Gaza Strip, defying an existing ceasefire agreement, according to statements from his office on Tuesday.
His office announced that the decision followed a round of security discussions concerning alleged violations of the ceasefire by Hamas. Reports indicate that at least nine Palestinians were killed and several more injured as Israeli forces launched a new wave of air and ground attacks following Netanyahu’s directive.
According to reports, the Israeli leader also authorized the expansion of army-controlled areas in Gaza beyond what is known as the “yellow line.” This line marks the boundary to which Israeli troops had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire terms, stretching from southern North Gaza to near Rafah.
Netanyahu is said to have been in contact with senior officials in Washington regarding the escalation, though his office did not publicly comment on these claims.
Israeli outlets suggested that the renewed offensive began after troops allegedly came under sniper and anti-tank fire in Rafah. Hamas, however, rejected responsibility for the incident and accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire accord. The group also delayed a planned transfer of the remains of an Israeli captive.
“Any Israeli escalation will hinder search and excavation operations and the retrieval of bodies, which will delay the return of the occupiers’ dead,” the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, warned in a statement.
According to reports citing a senior U.S. official, members of President Donald Trump’s administration informed Netanyahu’s advisers that “they don't see it as a material breach of the deal by Hamas.” American officials reportedly cautioned Israel against taking “radical measures that could push the ceasefire to the brink of collapse.”
Shortly after these exchanges, Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting with defense and intelligence chiefs and resolved to resume air operations in Gaza. “The army presented a package of possible responses, including the resumption of strikes in Gaza and an expansion of the area of Gaza that Israel still occupies under the deal,” the report said.
The session was attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Shin Bet Director David Zini.
The ceasefire—part of a 20-point plan introduced by Trump—has been in place since October 10. The first phase calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and outlines Gaza’s reconstruction along with the creation of a new administrative body excluding Hamas.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks on Gaza have claimed the lives of over 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and left more than 170,000 injured, according to reports.
