Postherpetic Neuralgia: Clinical Overview, Company Landscape, Therapeutic Insights, Treatment Approaches, And Pipeline Analysis Key Players: Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Undaunted Bio, Inc., And Shan

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Postherpetic Neuralgia Clinical Trials"DelveInsight's,“Postherpetic Neuralgia - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

According to DelveInsight, more than three key companies are actively engaged in developing over three therapeutic candidates targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia.

Postherpetic Neuralgia Overview:

Postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) is a common and often debilitating complication that can occur after a shingles episode, resulting from the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus. It is characterized by persistent, burning, or stabbing pain in the area previously affected by the shingles rash, typically lasting three months or longer after the rash has healed. Older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible.

Symptoms may include sharp, burning, or aching pain, heightened sensitivity to touch, itching, or numbness. In more severe cases, PHN can interfere with sleep, daily functioning, and emotional health, sometimes leading to anxiety or depression.

Managing PHN can be challenging and often requires a combination of therapies such as anticonvulsants, antidepressants, topical treatments, and nerve blocks. However, complete pain relief is not always achievable. The most effective prevention strategy is shingles vaccination, which greatly reduces the likelihood of both shingles and PHN. For those who develop PHN, prompt and consistent treatment is essential to alleviate symptoms and preserve quality of life.

Request for a detailed insights report on Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline insights

"Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Postherpetic Neuralgia Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, featuring over three active companies developing more than three therapeutic candidates aimed at treating Postherpetic Neuralgia.

On June 17, 2025, the FDA approved a prefilled syringe version of Shingrix-the recombinant zoster vaccine designed to prevent shingles and its complication, PHN. This new presentation removes the need for reconstitution, making administration easier for healthcare professionals and potentially enhancing vaccine accessibility and compliance.

Leading players in the Postherpetic Neuralgia space, including Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Undaunted Bio, Inc., and Shanghai SIMR Biotechnology Co., Ltd., are advancing innovative treatment approaches to strengthen the therapeutic landscape. Promising candidates currently in different stages of development include ONO-1110, UDB412, and several others showing potential in managing Postherpetic Neuralgia.

Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Postherpetic Neuralgia treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Postherpetic Neuralgia market.

Download our free sample page report on Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline insights

Postherpetic Neuralgia Emerging Drugs

ONO-1110 – Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

ONO-1110, developed by Ono Pharmaceutical, is an investigational therapy aimed at treating Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN). Unlike traditional cannabis-derived treatments, ONO-1110 targets the body's endogenous cannabinoid system to achieve pain relief. While medical cannabis can alleviate pain and depressive symptoms, it is often associated with side effects such as drowsiness and euphoria. ONO-1110 is designed to retain the therapeutic advantages of cannabinoids while minimizing these undesirable effects. Currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials in Japan, the therapy is being evaluated for its efficacy in pain reduction and its potential to provide broader pharmacological benefits with an improved safety profile compared to conventional cannabinoid-based options.

UDB412 – Undaunted Bio, Inc.

UDB412 is a repurposed drug being reformulated by Undaunted Bio into an Oral Thin Film (OTF) for the treatment of pain in patients with Trigeminal Neuralgia. Developed through the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, the OTF formulation enables the medication to dissolve on the tongue without the need for water, offering easier administration-especially during painful episodes. This innovative delivery approach is expected to enhance both pain control and patient convenience. UDB412 is currently in the discovery stage for its potential application in managing Postherpetic Neuralgia.

Postherpetic Neuralgia Companies

More than three key companies are actively engaged in developing therapies for Postherpetic Neuralgia, with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. leading the field through its Phase II drug candidate, the most advanced in the current development pipeline.

DelveInsight's report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Postherpetic Neuralgia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Postherpetic Neuralgia Therapies and Key Companies: Postherpetic Neuralgia Clinical Trials and advancements

Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Postherpetic Neuralgia Assessment by Product Type

. Postherpetic Neuralgia By Stage

. Postherpetic Neuralgia Assessment by Route of Administration

. Postherpetic Neuralgia Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Postherpetic Neuralgia Sample report to know in detail about the Postherpetic Neuralgia treatment market @ Postherpetic Neuralgia Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Postherpetic Neuralgia Current Treatment Patterns

4. Postherpetic Neuralgia - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Postherpetic Neuralgia Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Postherpetic Neuralgia Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Postherpetic Neuralgia Discontinued Products

13. Postherpetic Neuralgia Product Profiles

14. Postherpetic Neuralgia Key Companies

15. Postherpetic Neuralgia Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Postherpetic Neuralgia Unmet Needs

18. Postherpetic Neuralgia Future Perspectives

19. Postherpetic Neuralgia Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.