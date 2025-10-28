Al Masaood Brings Its Community-Driven Spirit To The Fahid Water Sports Festival 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Masaood Group, a leading Abu Dhabi conglomerate, is participating as a Festival Partner at the inaugural Fahid Water Sports Festival, taking place from 25 October to 2 November 2025 on Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi. Hosted in collaboration with Aldar Properties and the Global Kitesports Association (GKA), the nine-day festival is set to become a highlight of the capital's sports tourism calendar, bringing together international athletes, families, and communities for a celebration of water sports, entertainment, and beachside experiences.

As part of its CSR pillars supporting youth, sports, and healthy lifestyles, Al Masaood is showcasing a selection of its leading brands through dynamic on-site activations. Al Masaood Automobiles will feature a Nissan vehicle showcase highlighting the Nissan X-Trail, Pathfinder, and Kicks, complemented by branded flags, giveaways, and a dedicated team of on-ground promoters. Meanwhile, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries & Accessories (TBA) will engage visitors through interactive games, product displays, and promotional vouchers. In addition, Al Masaood Equipment Rental is supporting the festival's infrastructure requirements by providing multipurpose cabins, open halls, green rooms, showers, and water tanks to facilitate the needs of athletes and on-site operations.

The Fahid Water Sports Festival is expected to attract international participants and guests, offering strong opportunities for community engagement. Al Masaood's participation reinforces its commitment to promoting active lifestyles, supporting youth initiatives, and contributing to Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global hub for world-class sporting events

