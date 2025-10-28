Qatar, UK Sign Mou For Cooperation In Dispute Settlement Field

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in the United Kingdom on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the area of the settlement of disputes.



On the Qatari side, the MoU was signed by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, with the Minister for the Middle East and North Africa at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, HE Hamish Falconer, signing for the UK side.



The MoU provides for strengthening collaboration between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom in the fields of mediation and the peaceful settlement of disputes, as well as exchanging expertise and experiences in supporting dialogue tracks and building capacities in the field of preventive diplomacy and conflict resolution.



In addition, the memorandum aims to coordinate joint efforts in backing regional and global peace initiatives.



On the sidelines of this signing, both sides discussed advancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of mediation and regional dialogue, in addition to coordinating positions on Middle East issues of shared concern.



They also conferred on the latest regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, as well as the diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation in the region.