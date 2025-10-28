Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets UK Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, held talks on Tuesday with British ministers on Africa and Latin America.

His Excellency met separately in London with Minister of State for Development and Africa HE Baroness Chapman of Darlington, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Multilateral, Human Rights, Latin America and the Caribbean HE Chris Elmore.

Discussions focused on bilateral relations and means to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The meetings also addressed joint coordination to support political processes aimed at achieving security and stability in Africa through peaceful means, as well as an exchange of views on the latest developments in several Latin American countries.

The two British officials praised the State of Qatar's role in mediation and peacebuilding efforts around the world.