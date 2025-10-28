Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Participates In Inauguration Ceremony Of BMC Factory In Turkiye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Under the patronage of President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan and in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, the Turkish BMC armored vehicles and heavy engines factory was inaugurated in the Turkish capital, Ankara.



The factory includes a 49.9 percent Qatari stake represented by Barzan Holdings.

This Qatari-Turkish partnership comes within the framework of strengthening industrial and defense cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, contributing to the development of defense capabilities and military industries in the two brotherly countries.

The factory is a joint strategic project and will witness the production of the first Altay tank, which represents a qualitative leap in the defense industries.



HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani was accompanied during the inauguration ceremony by several senior officers of the Qatari Armed Forces.