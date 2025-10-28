4 Injured WWE Superstars Expected To Make Their Comeback Before End Of 2025

Several top WWE names are sidelined with injuries, but four major stars are expected back before 2025 ends. Here's what to know without giving away the full surprises.

The legendary Master of the 619 has been absent since April, missing marquee events from WrestleMania through SummerSlam. His setback came during a SmackDown tag team match, where he suffered a torn groin and a ruptured eardrum.

Months have passed, and Mysterio's recovery appears to be progressing. A comeback before the close of 2025 seems likely, and WWE could reignite his long-running feud with Dominik Mysterio. This time, the rivalry may center around the Intercontinental Championship, adding another chapter to their already emotional family storyline.

Rhea Ripley, one of WWE's most dominant stars, was injured during the company's tour of Japan. While competing in a title match at a house show, she broke her nose in a brutal incident that left her bleeding heavily.

Despite the severity of the injury, Ripley has hinted at an imminent return. She recently shared a photo showcasing her impressive conditioning during her time away, fueling speculation that she could reappear as early as after Saturday Night's Main Event. Once back, the former Judgment Day powerhouse may resume her battles with Asuka and Kairi Sane, reigniting rivalries that fans are eager to see unfold.

The Ring General has been off television since dropping his championship at SummerSlam 2025. Reports revealed that Gunther had been dealing with a nose injury heading into the event, and his loss provided WWE with the opportunity to write him off for surgery.

Now, months later, speculation is swirling that Gunther is ready to return. Rumors suggest he could be lined up as John Cena's final opponent, potentially at Saturday Night's Main Event. If true, it would mirror the way Goldberg was used in a retirement storyline, giving Gunther a massive spotlight upon his comeback.

Jacob Fatu was written off television following a backstage attack on SmackDown that canceled his scheduled No. 1 contender's match against Drew McIntyre. The angle covered for his real-life absence, as reports confirmed he was sidelined due to a dental procedure.

While the injury was not severe, it required time away from the ring. Updates indicate that Fatu is expected to return before Survivor Series weekend, putting him back into the mix for high-profile storylines on SmackDown. His comeback could quickly reestablish him as a key player in WWE's upper mid-card scene.