Chiro One Announces It Now Accepts Select Medicare And Medicaid Plans Across Its Wisconsin Clinics

Chiro One, a leading provider of chiropractic care, today announced that its Wisconsin clinics are now accepting select Medicare plans. In addition, Chiro One's Stevens Point and La Crosse clinics will now accept BadgerCare (Wisconsin Medicaid). The expanded coverage improves access to quality chiropractic care for seniors and their families across the region, and provides a safe, pharmaceutical-free alternative for pain relief and mobility.

The acceptance of select Medicare plans will apply to patients at Chiro One's clinics in Wisconsin, including their Brookfield, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Germantown, Hales Corners, Hudson, La Crosse, Mt. Pleasant, Oak Creek, Pleasant Prairie, Stevens Point, Sun Prairie (opening December 1, 2025), and Waukesha locations. Patients at the Stevens Point and La Crosse clinics can now also utilize their BadgerCare (WI Medicaid) coverage for chiropractic services.

This announcement follows the launch of Chiro One's recently launched“Save a Spine” campaign which aims to educate communities on the importance of spinal health and preventative chiropractic care. Both initiatives reflect Chiro One's mission: to build a network of clinics with exceptional teams who elevate treatment standards, empower everyone to achieve their mobility goals, and establish chiropractic care as a cornerstone of community wellness.

“At Chiro One, we believe that everyone deserves access to safe, effective, and affordable chiropractic care. Expanding access through Medicare brings us closer to that goal.” said Mark Lagerkvist D.C. (Senior Vice President Mid-West Mid-Atlantic Region) at Chiro One.“Our mission has always been to help patients feel better, function better, and live better. By accepting these plans, we're removing barriers and ensuring more people can get the care they need.”

Patients can learn more about accepted insurance options at Chiro One clinics through the company's Insurance Verification webpage, which provides details on payment coverage options, including Medicare plans.

With more than 100 clinic locations nationwide, Chiro One helps thousands of patients overcome pain and improve their quality of life each day. Chiro One's evidence-based model combines chiropractic adjustments with active therapeutic exercises to restore mobility, improve function, and support long-term spinal health and wellness.

While best known for treating conditions such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, and sciatica, Chiro One also provides effective pharmaceutical-free treatments for conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ/TMD), sports injuries, and chronic pain.

Medicare and BadgerCare recipients in Wisconsin can find their nearest clinic using the Chiro One Clinic Locator on the Chiro One website. The locator allows users to search by ZIP code, state, region, or city and includes clinic contact information, hours, staff profiles, and directions.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One provides a unique, patient-centered model of chiropractic care focused on pain relief, improved function, and long-term wellness. Through a combination of chiropractic adjustments and active therapies, Chiro One helps patients eliminate pain, improve mobility, and enhance quality of life. With more than 100 clinics across the United States accepting most major insurance plans, Chiro One makes high-quality chiropractic care convenient and affordable.