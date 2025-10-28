Cozy Up & Save 20% On The Best Organic Mattresses Of The Season!

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, October 28, 2025 - Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is running their Holiday sitewide sale, now through December 8th.

During this limited-time event, customers can enjoy up to 20% off select certified organic mattresses and the brand's full range of natural sleep and lifestyle products, offering the most luxurious upgrades for the best prices of the season. This Holiday Avocado invites you to shop not only for your sleep, but also for your health and the planet. Products include:

  • 20% off Green Mattresses
  • 20% off Eco Mattresses
  • 20% off Luxury Mattresses
  • 20% off Vegan Mattresses
  • 20% off Extra Firm Mattresses
  • 20% off Wool Mattresses
  • 20% off Latex Mattresses – updated build!
  • 20% off Eco Organic Kids Mattresses
  • 20% off Crib Mattresses
  • 20% off Toppers
  • 20% off Organic Pillows + Throw Pillows
  • 20% off Bedding + Protectors
  • 20% off Giftables!
    • Weighted Blanket
    • Organic Green Side Sleeper Pillow
    • Silk Pillowcase
    • Organic Mini Travel Pillow
    • Zero Waste Cutting Boards
    • Organic Yoga Mat
    • Organic Yoga Meditation Cushions
    • Organic French Terry Robe
  • 20% off Adjustable Bases & Foundations
  • 20% off Furniture
  • 20% off Organic Yoga Cushions and Mats
  • 20% off Robes and Pajamas
  • 20% off Bath & Body – Organic Towels, Dry Body Oil, Bath Soak, + Wood Bathroom Accessories
  • Up to 50% off Select Bedding (FINAL SALE)
  • Up to 30% off Luxury Natural Merino & Cashmere Throw Blankets (FINAL SALE)
  • 50% off Loungewear (FINAL SALE)
  • 50% off Body Melt (FINAL SALE)

Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Avocado will be extending its sale into the new year from December 9th to January 6th. During this time, customers can enjoy up to 10% off Avocado's certified organic mattresses, bedding, furniture, and wellness essentials with select exclusions. Products include:

  • 10% off Green Mattresses
  • 10% off Eco Mattresses
  • 10% off Luxury Mattresses
  • 10% off Vegan Mattresses
  • 10% off Extra Firm Mattresses
  • 10% off Wool Mattresses
  • 10% off Latex Mattresses – updated build!
  • 10% off Eco Organic Kids Mattresses
  • 10% off Crib Mattresses
  • 10% off Toppers
  • 10% off Pillows
  • 10% off Bedding + Protectors
  • 10% off Giftables!
    • Weighted Blanket
    • Organic Green Side Sleeper Pillow
    • Silk Pillowcase
    • Organic Mini Travel Pillow
    • Zero Waste Cutting Boards
    • Organic Yoga Mat
    • Organic Yoga Meditation Cushions
    • Organic French Terry Robe
  • 10% off Adjustable Bases & Foundations
  • 10% off Furniture
  • 10% off Organic Yoga Cushions and Mats
  • 10% off Apparel, Bath & Body
  • Up to 50% off Select Bedding (FINAL SALE)
  • Up to 30% off Luxury Natural Merino & Cashmere Throw Blankets (FINAL SALE)
  • 50% off Loungewear (FINAL SALE)
  • 50% off Body Melt (FINAL SALE)

About Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand - the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, and meet MADE SAFE® standards. Avocado is a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a“Brand that Matters.”

Additional Information
Avocado Green Mattress
2024 Impact & Sustainability Report
Avocado Brand Imagery

...

