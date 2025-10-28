Cozy Up & Save 20% On The Best Organic Mattresses Of The Season!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, October 28, 2025 - Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is running their Holiday sitewide sale, now through December 8th.

During this limited-time event, customers can enjoy up to 20% off select certified organic mattresses and the brand's full range of natural sleep and lifestyle products, offering the most luxurious upgrades for the best prices of the season. This Holiday Avocado invites you to shop not only for your sleep, but also for your health and the planet. Products include:



20% off Green Mattresses

20% off Eco Mattresses

20% off Luxury Mattresses

20% off Vegan Mattresses

20% off Extra Firm Mattresses

20% off Wool Mattresses

20% off Latex Mattresses – updated build!

20% off Eco Organic Kids Mattresses

20% off Crib Mattresses

20% off Toppers

20% off Organic Pillows + Throw Pillows

20% off Bedding + Protectors

20% off Giftables!



Weighted Blanket



Organic Green Side Sleeper Pillow



Silk Pillowcase



Organic Mini Travel Pillow



Zero Waste Cutting Boards



Organic Yoga Mat



Organic Yoga Meditation Cushions

Organic French Terry Robe

20% off Adjustable Bases & Foundations

20% off Furniture

20% off Organic Yoga Cushions and Mats

20% off Robes and Pajamas

20% off Bath & Body – Organic Towels, Dry Body Oil, Bath Soak, + Wood Bathroom Accessories

Up to 50% off Select Bedding (FINAL SALE)

Up to 30% off Luxury Natural Merino & Cashmere Throw Blankets (FINAL SALE)

50% off Loungewear (FINAL SALE) 50% off Body Melt (FINAL SALE)

Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Avocado will be extending its sale into the new year from December 9th to January 6th. During this time, customers can enjoy up to 10% off Avocado's certified organic mattresses, bedding, furniture, and wellness essentials with select exclusions.



About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand - the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, and meet MADE SAFE® standards. Avocado is a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a“Brand that Matters.”

Additional Information

Avocado Green Mattress

2024 Impact & Sustainability Report

Avocado Brand Imagery

Media Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

