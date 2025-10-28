Cozy Up & Save 20% On The Best Organic Mattresses Of The Season!
During this limited-time event, customers can enjoy up to 20% off select certified organic mattresses and the brand's full range of natural sleep and lifestyle products, offering the most luxurious upgrades for the best prices of the season. This Holiday Avocado invites you to shop not only for your sleep, but also for your health and the planet. Products include:
Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Avocado will be extending its sale into the new year from December 9th to January 6th. During this time, customers can enjoy up to 10% off Avocado's certified organic mattresses, bedding, furniture, and wellness essentials with select exclusions. Products include:
About Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand - the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship.
We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, and meet MADE SAFE® standards. Avocado is a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a“Brand that Matters.”
