California Governor Criticizes Trump
(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom indicated on Sunday that he is open to exploring a campaign for the White House in 2028, describing President Donald Trump as "a wrecking ball."
"Yeah, I'd be lying otherwise," Newsom, 58, remarked during an exclusive discussion with a news agency about entering the presidential race. "I'd just be lying. And I'm not — I can't do that."
As his second term as governor concludes in January 2027, Newsom is barred from seeking reelection due to California’s term limit laws.
He stressed, however, that an official announcement about running for president is likely still several years away.
"Fate will determine that," he added when asked about the timing of such a decision.
Currently, Newsom is concentrating on efforts to redraw California’s congressional districts, a move that could potentially create up to five additional Democratic seats.
This initiative comes as Texas approved its own redistricting legislation that could generate five new Republican seats, aiming to maintain the GOP’s majority in the U.S. Congress for the 2026 midterm elections.
At present, Republicans hold a narrow advantage with 219 seats in the House of Representatives and 53 seats in the Senate.
