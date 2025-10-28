403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM of UK, Turkish leader co-lead inter-delegation meeting in Ankara
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer co-chaired an inter-delegation meeting on Monday in Ankara, the Turkish capital.
The leaders initially met in a private one-on-one session before expanding the talks to include their wider delegations at the Presidential Complex. The Turkish side included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president’s chief advisor on foreign policy and security.
The discussions are expected to be followed by an agreement signing ceremony and a joint news conference, with a working dinner between the delegations preceding the public events.
The meetings form part of Starmer’s official visit to Türkiye, which began with a formal welcoming ceremony hosted by President Erdogan.
The leaders initially met in a private one-on-one session before expanding the talks to include their wider delegations at the Presidential Complex. The Turkish side included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president’s chief advisor on foreign policy and security.
The discussions are expected to be followed by an agreement signing ceremony and a joint news conference, with a working dinner between the delegations preceding the public events.
The meetings form part of Starmer’s official visit to Türkiye, which began with a formal welcoming ceremony hosted by President Erdogan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment