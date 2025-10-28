Emirates NBD Backs Indigo's A321neo Expansion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai-based Emirates NBD has executed a finance-lease facility supporting the acquisition of two Airbus A321neo aircraft for India's largest carrier IndiGo, marking the lender's entry into aviation asset financing and underlining its commitment to the aviation sector. The transaction adds to IndiGo's sizable fleet growth ambitions and aligns with the UAE bank's strategy to deepen its aviation-finance capabilities.

Under the deal, Emirates NBD will supply the structured leasing facility enabling IndiGo to secure two A321neo jets, which the airline intends to deploy as it strengthens its domestic network and expands international reach. The airline currently holds an order-book of nearly 900 aircraft across the A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR families.

IndiGo's Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer Riyaz Peermohamed commented:“We are pleased to partner with Emirates NBD on this financing transaction and look forward to building on the success of this transaction and further strengthen our relationship in the future.” Emirates NBD's Group Head of Wholesale Banking Ahmed Al Qassim said that the deal“demonstrates our ability to provide bespoke financing structures to support the aviation industry's growth”, and confirmed this marks the bank's first aircraft finance lease.

The transaction comes amid a broader context of rapid fleet expansion in India's aviation market. Airbus has indicated that IndiGo and another Indian carrier together are due to receive some 1,260 aircraft, of which around 916 are earmarked for IndiGo alone, making it one of the largest airline backlog commitments globally. On the wide-body front, IndiGo recently converted 30 of its purchase rights into firm orders for 30 additional Airbus A350‐900 aircraft, raising its wide-body order to 60 units and signalling its desire to build a global network reach beyond its low-cost domestic model.

See also Dubai Opens Mainland Door for Free-Zone Firms

From the lender's perspective, Emirates NBD is positioning itself as an aviation-finance partner of choice in the Middle East and internationally. The bank's move into aircraft leasing coincides with a rising investor and lender interest in aviation assets, as carriers renew fleets to improve fuel efficiency and meet higher demand. For IndiGo, this lease transaction adds financing flexibility, diversifies its funding sources and supports the airline's aircraft-asset strategy at a time when supply-chain headwinds and delivery schedules remain tight in the global aerospace market.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.