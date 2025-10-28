403
BingX Strengthens Leadership in Web3 AI with 3 Million Early Users and $80 Billion in Copy Trading Volume in Q3
(MENAFN- EmailWire) Q3 2025 Key Highlights
• According to CoinGecko’s Q3 Crypto Industry Report, total perpetual trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) reached an all-time high, with BingX among the top performers.
• Copy trading surpassed $80 billion in cumulative volume, with more than 700 million total copy orders as of Q3 2025.
• BingX AI reached over 3 million early users, resolving more than 30 million queries through BingX AI Bingo and BingX AI Master.
• The company achieved ISO 27001 and PCI DSS 4.0.1 certifications, reinforcing its commitment to security and compliance.
• BingX VIP was upgraded with exclusive benefits, including discounted fiat rates, zero-fee guaranteed orders, and zero slippage for trigger orders.
• BingX Academy 2.0 launched with an intuitive interface, expanded tutorials, and AI-powered learning tools.
PANAMA CITY – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has released its Q3 2025 recap, marking continued growth across AI innovation, compliance, and community engagement. The quarter reflected BingX’s mission to make digital finance more intelligent, inclusive, and accessible.
According to CoinGecko's Q3 Crypto Industry Report, perpetual futures trading volumes across CEX platforms hit record highs in Q3, with BingX showing consistent quarter-over-quarter growth and strengthening its position as a global derivatives leader.
During the quarter, BingX reinforced its global compliance framework by earning both ISO 27001 and PCI DSS v4.0.1 certifications—two of the most recognized international standards for information and payments security. These achievements highlight BingX’s commitment to safeguarding user data, ensuring transaction integrity, and maintaining operational transparency.
BingX Copy Trading continued to deliver strong results, with more than 40,000 elite traders and a total of 700 million copy orders. The platform’s cumulative trading volume exceeded $80 billion, supported by one of the industry’s most rewarding trader programs. Professional traders earned up to 32% in commissions, alongside fixed base salaries and tailored onboarding through the company’s multi-million-dollar Copy Trader Program.
BingX AI reached 3 million early adopters during Q3, collectively processing 30 million user interactions across its AI suite, including BingX AI Master and BingX AI Bingo. These products reflect BingX’s vision for adaptive, data-driven trading experiences, offering real-time insights, personalized strategies, and intelligent assistance that evolves with market trends.
BingX VIP underwent a full upgrade, introducing enhanced privileges such as discounted fiat exchange rates, zero-fee guaranteed price orders, liquidation insurance, and an APR wealth-management product for new VIPs. Each member is supported by a dedicated relationship manager to provide one-on-one, concierge-style assistance.
BingX Academy 2.0 also launched this quarter, expanding its educational resources with an intuitive design, interactive content, and AI-powered learning paths. Covering topics from trading strategies to Web3 security and risk management, the Academy reflects BingX’s focus on education and financial literacy as key pillars of responsible trading.
“Q3 marked a period of real progress for BingX—not only in product innovation but also in purpose,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. “We advanced AI adoption, improved transparency, and launched tools that empower users to grow confidently. Our goal remains clear: to make digital finance more intelligent, more human-centered, and more connected to real-world value.”
