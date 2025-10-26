“Biggest Scandal In American History”: Trump Calls For DOJ Investigation Into Alleged 2020 Election Rigging

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) called for an investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into alleged election rigging during the 2020 presidential election, calling it the“biggest scandal in American history.”

The US president called for stopping mail-in or early voting and advocated for a voter ID to be able to cast your vote as potential efforts to stop election rigging. He also criticised California's Proposal 50, which will redraw congressional districts.

"The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL. Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our "President!" We now know everything. I hope the DOJ pursues this with as much "gusto" as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history! If not, it will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms," President Trump posted on Truth Social, while comparing it to the NBA gambling scandal.

The US president further alleged that the voting for California's Propostion 50 is "totally dishonest", alleging that millions of ballots are being "shipped" into the state.

"No mail-in or "Early" Voting, Yes to Voter ID! Watch how totally dishonest the California Prop Vote is! Millions of Ballots being "shipped." GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!!" his post read.

Proposition 50 in California would allow Democrats to replace maps drawn by an independent commission with new maps which would be used for the upcoming midterm elections, redrawing congressional districts in the state. The plan could potentially flip as many as five GOP-held US House seats. Democrats have argued their push is necessary to counter Republican-led gerrymandering in states such as Texas.

Former President Barack Obama has also backed the ballot initiative voting for which is set to take place on November 4, while early voting has started already. The DOJ will be sending election monitors in multiple California counties on the day of the voting, with the department saying they will“ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law.”

Donald Trump, who was also the 45th US president, lost the 2020 election, allowing Biden to come in for one term before Trump won again in 2024. In the past years, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 elections were rigged, even insinuating that he has been in office for a continuous third term because he actually won the election.

