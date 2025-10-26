Cloud BI Platform Market Outlook 20252029: Key Growth Trends, Innovations, And Strategic Developments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cloud Platform Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Market Through 2025?

The market size for cloud platform business intelligence (BI) solutions has seen substantial growth lately. The prediction is that it will rise from $15.25 billion in 2024, reaching $17.47 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. Factors contributing to the historical growth include a heightened adoption of cloud computing, a surge in demand for data-informed decision-making, the requirement for real-time analytics, the need for increased regulatory compliance, and the growing preference for self-service analytics.

In the coming years, the cloud platform business intelligence (BI) solution market size is projected to experience significant growth. By 2029, it is expected to reach $29.75 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth during the forecast period is largely due to the increasing demand for artificial intelligence integration, a heightened focus on data security and privacy, a rise in the need for mobile business intelligence, a growing requirement for predictive analytics, and an escalating demand for data visualization tools. Key trends during the projected period include progress in artificial intelligence technology, advancements in machine learning algorithms, investment in data infrastructure, innovation in data integration tools, and developments in natural language processing.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Cloud Platform Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Market?

The growth of the cloud platform business intelligence (BI) solution market is predicted to be fueled by the increasing initiatives for digital transformation. These initiatives are strategic plans employed by companies to incorporate cutting-edge digital technologies into their daily operations, activities, and business structure. The surge in digital transformation initiatives is primarily due to the need to revamp obsolete systems, with companies increasingly realizing that outdated infrastructure obstructs operational efficiency and competitiveness in the era of digitization. The implementation of digital transformation intensifies the demand for cloud platform BI solutions because companies need advanced analytics and real-time data visualization for making informed decisions in their digital overhaul journey. For example, in November 2023, as reported by the Central Digital and Data Office, a UK government agency in charge of digital transformation throughout UK government sectors, the overall extent of the government's digital and data profession expanded from April 2022 to April 2023, marking an increase of 19%. Therefore, the accelerating digital transformation initiatives are fuelling the expansion of the cloud platform business intelligence (BI) solution market.

Which Players Dominate The Cloud Platform Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Cloud Platform Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Google LLC

. Microsoft Corporation

. Amazon Web Services Inc

. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

. Tencent Holdings Limited

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. Broadcom Inc

. Salesforce Inc

. SAP SE

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cloud Platform Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Market In The Globe?

Major entities involved in the cloud platform business intelligence (BI) solution market are prioritizing the creation of state-of-the-art solutions like generative AI language models to amplify data handling proficiency and enterprise analytics competence. Generative AI language models are engineered to comprehend, produce, and optimize SQL queries, contribute to programming, and respond to natural language prompts, thus expediting data-centric decision-making and elevating operational efficiency. For instance, in April 2024, Snowflake Inc., a US-based firm that specializes in cloud-based data storage, unveiled Arctic, an open-source sizable generative AI language model focusing on transparency and efficiency. The model, which incurred less than $2 million in expenses, was developed in less than three months under an accommodating Apache 2.0 license. Arctic facilitates SQL generation, coding support, and natural language processing, and it interfaces with the company's Cortex AI-managed service. It is available on platforms including the Hugging Face model marketplace, underscoring both accessibility and enterprise-grade AI capabilities.

Global Cloud Platform Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The cloud platform business intelligence (BI) solution market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Functionality: Data Integration And Management, Data Visualization And Reporting, Predictive Analytics, Real-Time Analytics, Self-Service Business Intelligence (BI) Tools

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Government, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Visualization Software, Reporting Software, Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Software, Predictive Analytics Software, Dashboard Software, Self-Service Business Intelligence (BI) Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgrade Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Cloud Platform Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for cloud platform business intelligence (BI) solutions. Meanwhile, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report on this market encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

