QMMF Announces World Class Entry For Next Week's Qatar International Baja

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) has announced a bumper entry of 43 cars, 57 motorcycles and four quads for next weekend's Qatar International Baja, the penultimate rounds of the FIA World and Middle East Baja Cups and the FIM Bajas World Cup

The event takes place over a total desert route of 773.83km with 453.21 timed against the clock on November 6-8.

Argentine Toyota driver Juan Cruz Yacopini has a 22-point lead in the FIA World Baja Cup and tops a truly world class field of cars across the Ultimate, Challenger, SSV and Stock categories. There are 10 entries in the flagship Ultimate class, 10 in Challenger, 19 in SSV and four in the Stock section for series-production cross-country machines.

Yacopini's main FIA World Cup title rival Miroslav Zapletal is also present on an Ultimate list that includes leading Saudi star and FIA Middle East Baja Cup challenger Dania Akeel (Toyota), defending Baja champion Denis Krotov (Mini) and Czech veteran Martin Prokop (Ford).

Sergei Remennik and Khalifa Al-Jafla are currently locked in a duel for the Challenger title in their Taurus T3s with Remennik holding a 35-point lead with two rounds remaining,

Competition will be fierce with local legend and multiple event winner Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah wheeling out a Taurus and the likes of FIA Middle East Baja Cup leader Khalifa Saleh Al-Attiyah, Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Ahmed Al-Kuwari and Nouef Al-Sowaidi all representing the QMMF Team.

Dutchman Mitchel van den Brink has a big lead in the SSV class and is also in contention for the overall title. The Can-Am Maverick R driver tops the category with team-mate Mattias Ekström and title rivals Hamed Al-Wahaibi (Can-Am), Amerigo Ventura (Yamaha) and Paul Severn (Polaris).

Mohammed Al-Atteya and Mohammed Al-Marri represent the QMMF Team, while last year's Challenger category winner Anya Van Loon is also present racing against her husband Erik in the same class. Hamza Bakhashab leads the field in the FIA Middle East Baja Cup.

Fernando Barreiros and Majed Al-Thunayyan will fight it out for Stock points in the FIA World Baja Cup in their Nissans, while Abdullah Al-Rabban will be hoping to hold off local rival Mohammed Al-Meer in the quest for FIA Middle East Baja Cup honours.

Two-time event winner Mohammed Al-Balooshi tops the two-wheel contingent on his KTM 450 RR, as the MX Ride Dubai pilot attempts to extend his lead in the FIM Bajas World Cup and retain the title.

Main rival Rafic Eid is also present on his GasGas 450 Rally and another two-time event winner, Konrad Dabrowski, will wheel out his Duust Rally Team KTM in a bid to overhaul the absent Victor Manuel Moya Aguilera as the leading FIM Junior rider. Emirati Sultan Al-Shanqiti rides the third of the MX Ride Dubai entries.

Saudi Baja winner Alex McInnes (Husqvarna) and leading Jordanian rider Abdullah Abu Aisheh (Yamaha) will also be looking to challenge for the podium.

Three girls are chasing FIM points in the Women's category. Alona Ben Natan leads the title race and faces competition from the Duust Rally Team's Joanna Modrzewska and Kuwait's Sarah Khuraibet.

There is strength in depth down the entire motorcycle field with additional riders entered from Portugal, France, Jordan, India, Great Britain, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Slovakia, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Croatia, the Netherlands, Norway, Lebanon, Mexico, the UAE and Poland.

The host nation is represented by Mohammed Al-Kubais and Abdulrahman Al-Sheeb,

Last year's event winner Hani Al-Noumesi leads the FIM Quad standings with two rounds to go and lines up against fellow Saudi Abdulaziz Al-Atawi, Emirati Abdulaziz Ahli and local rider Yaghoob Azadi. All four entrants will ride Yamahas.