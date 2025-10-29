Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes With The Finale Edition Of The Year In Oman - Where Vision Meets Vigilance To Secure The Sultanate's Digital Tomorrow

CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes With The Finale Edition Of The Year In Oman - Where Vision Meets Vigilance To Secure The Sultanate's Digital Tomorrow


2025-10-29 05:45:13
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) NOVEMBER 2025



Muscat, Oman: CYSEC Global proudly presents the 18th Global Edition of CYSEC OMAN, taking place on 12th November 2025 at the Sheraton Oman Hotel, Muscat. The highly anticipated event marks the grand finale of the CYSEC Global 2025 Series, bringing together the nation's top cybersecurity leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers under one roof.

Endorsed and supported by the Regional Cyber Security Center (RCC), the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), Oman National CERT, the University of Technology & Applied Sciences (UTAS), CREST, Oman Observer, and FADAAT Media, CYSEC OMAN stands as a landmark gathering driving the future of cybersecurity in the Sultanate.

The event will be officially inaugurated by Eng. Badar Ali Al Salehi, Director General – Oman National CERT and Head – Regional Cyber Security Center (RCC), who will also deliver the Opening Keynote Address. His insights will set the tone for a day dedicated to strengthening resilience, fostering innovation, and reinforcing Oman's digital defense ecosystem.

A special acknowledgment goes to Oman National CERT and Mrs. Iman Ahmed, Director of Cybersecurity Development, Oman National CERT, for their unwavering support and contribution in shaping the event's vision and success.

CYSEC OMAN is honored to be guided by an exceptional Advisory Board comprising:
  • Aziza Al Rashdi, Assistant Director General, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology
  • Dr. Ahmed Al Mamari, Dean, University of Technology and Applied Sciences
  • Ahmed Al-Bahdoor, Head of Cybersecurity, Oman Airports
  • Dr. Sulaiman Al Hasani, Deputy Dean, Academic Affairs & Resources, Global College of Engineering and Technology

The event is powered by Premier Sponsors like Kron Technologies, Google Cloud Security, AMNTECH–NATICA, ThreatCop, Paratus, SecPod, HackManac, ManageEngine, ThreatLocker and Recorded Future leading innovators driving cybersecurity excellence globally.

CYSEC OMAN will feature distinguished speakers and leaders from across government and industry, including representatives from:

Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), Oman National CERT, Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre (Mala'a), Muscat Municipality, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Central Bank of Oman, National Bank of Oman, Oman LNG L.L.C., Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), BankDhofar, ASYAD Group, Vodafone Oman, Oman Aluminium Rolling Company (OARC), OMIFCO S.A.O.C., OQ8, Nama Group

This high-powered lineup will explore the latest in cyber resilience, AI-driven security, regulatory readiness, critical infrastructure protection, and cloud transformation addressing both challenges and innovations defining the region's digital frontier.

One of the most awaited moments of the summit will be the CYSEC Awards and CYSEC Excellence Awards, honoring exceptional contributions to cybersecurity excellence across leadership, innovation, governance, and emerging talent. The awards embody CYSEC Global's mission to recognize the changemakers driving secure digital transformation in the region.

The event will host over 250 senior executives and decision-makers from Oman's public and private sectors, including CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, and digital transformation leaders. Beyond thought leadership sessions and panel discussions, CYSEC OMAN offers unparalleled networking opportunities for collaboration, partnership, and knowledge exchange.

Event Date: 12th November 2025
Venue: Sheraton Oman Hotel, Muscat, Oman
Register:

CYSEC Oman stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering nations through cybersecurity knowledge and collaboration. Under the esteemed support of Oman's leading institutions, this summit will define the future of secure digital transformation across the region.” – Mausam Ali Khan, CEO, CYSEC Global

We are proud to host CYSEC Oman, an event that brings together government leaders, industry experts, and innovators under one roof. This edition represents the pinnacle of our 2025 series, setting new benchmarks for cybersecurity excellence in the Sultanate and beyond.” – Gazala Arshiya, Conference Director, CYSEC Global

About CYSEC GLOBAL

CYSEC Global is a series of summits dedicated to tackle regional cyber security challenges. It is an exclusive networking and business platform for the Cyber & IT security industry to discuss pressing cyber security challenges and latest innovations to transform the global cyber ecosystem.

MENAFN29102025005446012082ID1110263874



Mid-East Info

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search