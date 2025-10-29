403
CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes With The Finale Edition Of The Year In Oman - Where Vision Meets Vigilance To Secure The Sultanate's Digital Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) NOVEMBER 2025
Muscat, Oman: CYSEC Global proudly presents the 18th Global Edition of CYSEC OMAN, taking place on 12th November 2025 at the Sheraton Oman Hotel, Muscat. The highly anticipated event marks the grand finale of the CYSEC Global 2025 Series, bringing together the nation's top cybersecurity leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers under one roof. Endorsed and supported by the Regional Cyber Security Center (RCC), the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), Oman National CERT, the University of Technology & Applied Sciences (UTAS), CREST, Oman Observer, and FADAAT Media, CYSEC OMAN stands as a landmark gathering driving the future of cybersecurity in the Sultanate. The event will be officially inaugurated by Eng. Badar Ali Al Salehi, Director General – Oman National CERT and Head – Regional Cyber Security Center (RCC), who will also deliver the Opening Keynote Address. His insights will set the tone for a day dedicated to strengthening resilience, fostering innovation, and reinforcing Oman's digital defense ecosystem. A special acknowledgment goes to Oman National CERT and Mrs. Iman Ahmed, Director of Cybersecurity Development, Oman National CERT, for their unwavering support and contribution in shaping the event's vision and success. CYSEC OMAN is honored to be guided by an exceptional Advisory Board comprising:
Venue: Sheraton Oman Hotel, Muscat, Oman
Register: “ CYSEC Oman stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering nations through cybersecurity knowledge and collaboration. Under the esteemed support of Oman's leading institutions, this summit will define the future of secure digital transformation across the region.” – Mausam Ali Khan, CEO, CYSEC Global “ We are proud to host CYSEC Oman, an event that brings together government leaders, industry experts, and innovators under one roof. This edition represents the pinnacle of our 2025 series, setting new benchmarks for cybersecurity excellence in the Sultanate and beyond.” – Gazala Arshiya, Conference Director, CYSEC Global About CYSEC GLOBAL CYSEC Global is a series of summits dedicated to tackle regional cyber security challenges. It is an exclusive networking and business platform for the Cyber & IT security industry to discuss pressing cyber security challenges and latest innovations to transform the global cyber ecosystem.
Aziza Al Rashdi, Assistant Director General, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology
Dr. Ahmed Al Mamari, Dean, University of Technology and Applied Sciences
Ahmed Al-Bahdoor, Head of Cybersecurity, Oman Airports
Dr. Sulaiman Al Hasani, Deputy Dean, Academic Affairs & Resources, Global College of Engineering and Technology
Venue: Sheraton Oman Hotel, Muscat, Oman
Register: “ CYSEC Oman stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering nations through cybersecurity knowledge and collaboration. Under the esteemed support of Oman's leading institutions, this summit will define the future of secure digital transformation across the region.” – Mausam Ali Khan, CEO, CYSEC Global “ We are proud to host CYSEC Oman, an event that brings together government leaders, industry experts, and innovators under one roof. This edition represents the pinnacle of our 2025 series, setting new benchmarks for cybersecurity excellence in the Sultanate and beyond.” – Gazala Arshiya, Conference Director, CYSEC Global About CYSEC GLOBAL CYSEC Global is a series of summits dedicated to tackle regional cyber security challenges. It is an exclusive networking and business platform for the Cyber & IT security industry to discuss pressing cyber security challenges and latest innovations to transform the global cyber ecosystem.
