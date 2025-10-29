Qatar Participates In 8Th Paris Peace Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Pari: The State of Qatar participated in the eighth Paris Peace Forum, held in the French capital with the participation of global political leaders, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations and institutions.



Ambassador to the French Republic HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani represented the State of Qatar at the event.





Qatar has been a supporting partner of the Paris Peace Forum since its inception, with this year's edition organized in partnership with the Qatar Fund for Development, the Doha Forum, and the QatarDebate Center.



The forum focused on building new alliances for peace, people, and the planet, emphasizing the need for tangible and sustainable solutions to pressing global challenges - particularly the climate crisis.