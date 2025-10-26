403
Qatar And Djibouti Sign Two Mous To Establish Joint Committee And Hold Political Consultations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and the Republic of Djibouti signed two memoranda of understanding on Sunday, one on the establishment of a joint committee for cooperation between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Djibouti, and another on holding political consultations on issues of mutual interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti.
The memoranda were signed on behalf of the Qatari side by His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and on behalf of the Djiboutian side by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Government Spokesperson of the Republic of Djibouti Abdoulkader Houssein Omar. joint committee political consultations Foreign Affairs
