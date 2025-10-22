403
AWS Cloud Failure Cripples Numerous Websites, Online Services Globally
(MENAFN) A widespread internet disruption early Monday morning impacted numerous websites and online services worldwide, as Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a critical failure in one of its core database systems, DynamoDB. The outage left millions of users unable to access key platforms, underscoring the fragility of cloud-dependent infrastructure.
AWS, a dominant cloud computing provider powering much of the internet, traced the issue to its northern Virginia data center. The company confirmed the incident began at 12:11 a.m. Eastern Time (0411 GMT), disrupting 14 AWS services. By 6:35 a.m. Eastern Time (1035 GMT), AWS announced the database malfunction had been "fully mitigated," though some delays were expected to linger.
Among those affected was Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., which confirmed it was offline due to the AWS outage. Users on Snapchat reported missing friends lists and streaks, while major organizations such as United Airlines, T-Mobile, and the UK's HM Revenue and Customs website also faced accessibility challenges.
The outage monitoring platform Downdetector recorded approximately 6.5 million outage reports, spanning over 1,000 websites globally.
The Associated Press disclosed that it switched to its "AP Backup" system to maintain breaking news coverage amid the disruption.
AWS acknowledged that similar outages had occurred previously, including incidents in 2023 and a prolonged disruption in 2021. According to media reports, the event highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in global digital services reliant on cloud infrastructure.
