Nature's Light Show: UAE Shores Glow Blue With Unique Bioluminescence

Dubai residents have been able to spot the“magical” experience of bioluminescence at some of the emirate's beaches this week. This has caused nature enthusiasts to flock to various parts of the emirate, hoping to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

Sajjad M, who is popularly known as UAE weatherman on social media, first posted about it on Thursday last week. “I was checking the waves and currents in the sea and this week the conditions were calm and just perfect for bioluminescence,” he said.“I informed my cousin who lives in Palm Jumeirah to check if it was visible. When he spotted it, he let me know.”

Recommended For You

Sajjad then visited the house, which has access to a private beach.“The experience is always special,” he said.“It is almost a bucket list item for nature lovers because of how beautiful the whole bioluminescence experience is. So, I began scouting for other places where my followers could go.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Although not really a rare phenomenon, bioluminescence is very unique and requires several environment conditions and timings to be perfect for the human eye to see it. Tiny microorganisms called planktons emit a bluish glow either as a defense mechanism or to attract prey. It occurs when the water is warm and calm and in pitch darkness, usually away from the city lights.

Public beach

Sajjad said that he found a public beach at Dubai Islands and shared the location with his followers. Indian expat Bassam was one of those who arrived at the beach with his wife.“When I heard of the phenomenon, I decided to give it a try,” he said.“Sajjad had said that if I was lucky, I would be able to spot it. I didn't tell my wife because I didn't want to get her hopes too high.”

When he visited the beach on Friday, Bassam was able to experience the bioluminescence for the first time in his life.“It was a really great experience,” he said.“Seeing the wonder on my wife's face was worth the surprise drive. There were a few other families around us, most likely those who had followed Sajjad's instructions. I think the only reason we were able to spot it because the Dubai Island development is still underway so there are not many people there.”

However, he added that because the phenomenon occurs in low light conditions, it was almost impossible to get good photos of the incident.“We managed to get a few videos,” he said.“But this is one of those experiences which you can't really photograph.”

Not the first time

This is not the first time that bioluminescence has been visible in the UAE.“The last time we saw it was about two years ago,” Sajjad said.“At the time it was spotted in Dubai on Jumeirah sunrise beach and then two days later it was also spotted in Umm Al Quwain.”

The phenomenon sometimes occurs in the Arabian Ocean between June and October because of plankton blooms but it isn't always visible because the conditions are not right.

However, Sajjad said that of late, bioluminescence has been more commonly seen in the Omani city of Sur.“Several people have been sharing videos on social media of them enjoying the glow in the dark phenomenon,” he said.“Some UAE residents are planning a drive to Sur to experience it.”