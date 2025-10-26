403
Qatar Welcomes Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar welcomed the ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia, deeming it an important step toward achieving peace between the two countries.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's full appreciation for the efforts of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Anwar Ibrahim, in reaching the agreement.
The ministry reaffirmed Qatar's full support for all sincere efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means, in order to strengthen international peace and security and promote development and prosperity.
