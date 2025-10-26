Why UAE National Day Is Now Called Eid Al Etihad: What It Means For Residents

For more than five decades, December 2 has been the UAE's day of pride - a moment for national unity and celebration. But in recent years, you may have noticed a change in official posters, news articles and on TV or radio: what used to be called the UAE National Day is now known as Eid Al Etihad.

So why the shift - and why is it important for the country?

“Eid Al Etihad - the UAE's national day - commemorates December 2, 1971, when the seven emirates united under the vision and leadership of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"It is far more than a holiday; it's a celebration of the nation's unity, shared identity, progress, and collective future,” explained Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs of the Eid Al Etihad Team, in an interview with Khaleej Times.

The phrase Eid Al Etihad literally means Celebration of the Union. It's not a new name, Alsubousi explained - it's actually a return to the authentic Arabic title that the nation's founders used to describe this day.

“The celebration is officially called Eid Al Etihad (Arabic: عيد الاتحاد). The term was revived ahead of last year's celebration, reaffirming the nation's true identity and placing the union of the emirates at the heart of the celebration, not as a new name, but as a return to the authentic title that reflects the spirit of unity and belonging.”

“By using Eid Al Etihad, the country speaks with one voice, aligning language and identity across institutions, partners and the public, while anchoring today's celebrations in a heritage that stretches back centuries and a shared future under one flag.”

In other words, it's about going back to where it all began, when the seven emirates unified and became one nation.

More than a holiday

For Alsubousi, Eid Al Etihad isn't just a name change; it's a message.“Eid Al Etihad reflects the spirit of togetherness that has shaped the UAE since its founding. By literally meaning 'celebration of the union', it reminds us that unity is not only part of our history but also the driving force behind our progress. It highlights the contributions of every individual and community, showing that when we move forward as one, we build a future grounded in shared pride and collective achievement.”

Overseeing this year's celebrations is the 54th Eid Al Etihad Team, led by Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairman and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice Chair.

"The Team's mission is to organise the official Eid Al Etihad celebration, with the goal of reinforcing and commemorating this significant occasion for everyone who calls the UAE home. Through strategic collaborations across various activities and cultural programmes held nationwide, the celebration will reflect our collective pride and gratitude towards our nation.”

Where tradition meets modernity

Every year, the celebration highlights the values of joy, hospitality and belonging that define Emirati culture.“Yes. The term Eid Al Etihad evokes traditions of joy, gathering, and sharing that are deeply rooted in Emirati culture. It encourages the continuation of practices that bring families and communities together and strengthen them. Every year, Eid Al Etihad reminds us that the nation's strength lies in its unity, as diverse communities come together under one flag, one leadership, and one future.”

At the same time, the way people celebrate has evolved.“The spirit of the UAE's celebration remains constant, rooted in unity, pride, and shared traditions. What has changed is how we express it: broader participation, bolder creative initiatives, and new platforms that invite every generation and community to take part. The essence endures, honouring the values that have always defined this national occasion.”

“Today's celebrations reflect an adaptive spirit anchored in a deep relationship with the land and its people. As the nation has grown from desert roots into a global crossroads, our celebrations blend tradition and modernity, showing how progress and heritage can thrive side by side.”

Inclusivity sits at the heart of Eid Al Etihad. The team has rolled out creative initiatives that allow artists, designers and local businesses to contribute to the celebration.

“Initiatives were launched to ensure the celebration resonated with everyone. Most notably, the Merchandise Open Call we announced invited artists, designers, creative businesses, and manufacturers to design product concepts carrying the Eid Al Etihad brand. This broadens participation beyond the official ceremony and spreads the unified identity nationwide, reinforcing the inclusive spirit of the occasion.”

A unified brand

The rebranding isn't just linguistic - it's visual too. Every logo, colour, and digital asset for the 54th celebration follows a single design system that ties the seven emirates together.

"They established a unified visual language for this year's theme, United, while giving celebration partners across all seven emirates the flexibility to express their local identity.

"The brand guidelines include the dynamic logo system, colour and typography specs, co-branding rules, and ready-to-use templates (posters, digital screens, social assets, and on-site applications).”

Looking ahead, Alsubousi said that Eid Al Etihad reflects not only the UAE's past but also its vision for the decades to come.

“Celebrating unity reflects the UAE's vision to preserve our shared heritage whilst advancing towards a future of innovation, sustainability, and global leadership. It ensures that pride in our identity remains a guiding force, inspiring future generations to carry forward the values that have shaped the nation since its founding.”

That message, he added, is especially powerful for the young.“Eid Al Etihad inspires younger generations by connecting them to the Founding Fathers' legacy and the values that built this nation: unity, generosity, service, and care for the safety and prosperity of humanity.

It reminds them that they are the carriers of our cultural values, and turns those ideals into action through school programmes, creative initiatives, and digital participation, so the spirit of the Union lives on in how they study, work, and serve their communities.”