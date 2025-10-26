Cable 10 Global Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market To Reach US $3.85 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cable 10 Global Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market?

In recent times, the cable 10 global passive optical network (GPON) market has experienced swift growth. This sector, which was valued at $1.84 billion in 2024, is projected to inflate to $2.14 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. Factors contributing to vertical growth during this period include the enhanced deployment of multi-gigabit internet services, the increasing scope of smart city initiatives, heightened use of streaming and cloud-based services, a surge in demand for scalable network solutions, and an escalating necessity for digital transformation.

The worldwide market size of the cable 10 global passive optical network (GPON) is projected to experience significant expansion over the next several years. The market value is anticipated to reach $3.86 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 15.9%. This growth during the projection period can be attributed to the increasing need for ultra-high speed broadband connectivity, continued investments in innovating optical network infrastructures, growing emphasis on sustainable and energy-efficient networking solutions, and an escalating requirement for effective telecom data traffic management. Key trends expected to emerge in the forecast timeline consist of the evolution in passive optical network architectures, advancements in software-defined networking (SDN) integration, the emergence of energy-efficient optical gear, progression in multi-gigabit service delivery, and cooperative endeavors between telecommunications service providers and equipment manufacturers.

Download a free sample of the cable 10 global passive optical network (gpon) market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cable 10 Global Passive Optical Network (GPON) Global Market Growth?

The upward trend in the requirement for more extensive bandwidth and faster internet is anticipated to push forward the development of the cable 10 global passive optical network (GPON) market. This requirement is escalating due to the growing popularity of high-definition video streaming, which necessitates higher data transfer rates and low latency. Cable 10 global passive optical network (GPON) caters to this need by providing large data volumes over fiber-optic networks at low latency and sustaining gigabit speeds for uninterrupted streaming and rapid downloads. For instance, the Office of Communications (Ofcom), a regulatory body in the UK, declared in September 2023 that the median download speed for UK home broadband in March 2023 was 69.4 Mbit/s, denoting an increase of 10.1 Mbit/s or 17% from the previous year. Consequently, the escalating requirement for more bandwidth and quicker internet speeds are fueling the development of the cable10 global passive optical network (GPON) market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cable 10 Global Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market?

Major players in the Cable 10 Global Passive Optical Network (GPON) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Broadcom Inc.

. Fujitsu Limited

. NEC Corporation

. Nokia Corporation

. ZTE Corporation

. Juniper Networks

. FiberHome Technologies Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cable 10 Global Passive Optical Network (GPON) Industry?

Key players in the global cable 10 passive optical network (GPON) sector are working on the creation of more sophisticated solutions, such as the 10-gigabit symmetrical passive optical network (XGS-PON). These advancements are being made in response to the growing demand for further bandwidth, superior internet speeds, and the integration of next-generation services. The XGS-PON is fiber-optic technology capable of providing 10 Gbit/s speeds both upstream and downstream, supporting high-bandwidth applications like 4K/8K streaming, cloud services, and business connectivity. For example, Commsworld Ltd., a telecommunications network provider from the UK, introduced a new commercial broadband service titled Ethernet over Fibre to the Premises (EoFTTP) in September 2024. Designed for business clientele, this service offers ultra-fast, symmetrical 1 Gbps connectivity, utilizing Ciena's XGS-PON technology such as removable optical line terminals and optical network units, allowing for adaptable and scalable deployment even in rural regions. This high-quality broadband delivers guaranteed bandwidth and repair times akin to conventional leased lines, but comes with a more competitive price tag, filling a crucial void in the UK market for high-quality, budget-friendly business internet in areas outside major cities.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cable 10 Global Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market Report?

The cable 10 global passive optical network (GPON) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Optical Line Terminal, Optical Network Terminal, Optical Distribution Network, Other Components

2) By Technology: 10-Gigabit Passive Optical Network (XG-PON), 10-Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network (XGS-PON), Next-Generation Passive Optical Network 2 (NG-PON2), Other Technologies

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Fiber To The Home (FTTH), Fiber To The Building (FTTB), Fiber To The Curb (FTTC), Other Applications

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Optical Line Terminal: Passive Optical Line Terminal, Active Optical Line Terminal, Compact Optical Line Terminal

2) By Optical Network Terminal: Residential Optical Network Terminal, Enterprise Optical Network Terminal, Industrial Optical Network Terminal

3) By Optical Distribution Network: Fiber Cable, Splitter, Connector

4) By Other Components: Power Supply Unit, Cooling System, Monitoring Equipment, Enclosur

View the full cable 10 global passive optical network (gpon) market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cable 10 Global Passive Optical Network (GPON) Industry?

In 2024, North America led the passive optical network (GPON) global market under Cable 10. Moreover, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report for Cable 10's global GPON includes geographical regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cable 10 Global Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gigabit Passive Optical Network Gpon Chipset Global Market Report 2025



Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2025



Gigabit Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "