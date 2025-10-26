Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone 'Montha' To Impact THESE Places

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The low pressure in the South Bay of Bengal is turning into Cyclone 'Mantha', which could make landfall in Kakinada on Tuesday evening. Check weather forecast now

Mainly dry winds today with partly cloudy skies. Weather changing near the coast. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast for North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Medinipur districts on Monday. Rain is likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning during Chhath Puja.

The Alipore weather office reports the circulation in the South Bay of Bengal has become a deep depression. This cyclone will be named Mantha, a name given by Thailand meaning 'churning'. Powerful Cyclone Mantha will make landfall in Kakinada on Tuesday evening. The wind speed during landfall could reach up to 110 km/h.

This system will become a very deep depression on Monday. Moving west-northwest, it will turn into a cyclone in the southwest and central Bay of Bengal. Due to Cyclone Mantha, fishermen are advised not to go to sea from Tuesday, October 28, and to return to the coast by the 27th.

Heavy rain alert for South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur on Tuesday. Gusty winds of 30-50 km/h may accompany rain in coastal districts. Heavy rain is also warned for six districts including Howrah and Jhargram from Wednesday. Scattered heavy rain is likely on Thursday in Birbhum, Nadia, and other areas.

Dry weather will follow this western disturbance. Rain is likely in all North Bengal districts on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain may occur in Malda, North Dinajpur, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. The chance of thunderstorms will increase on Monday. Light to moderate rain is forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri.