Turkish Cargo Expands Fleet With Additional B777 Freighters

Dhaka: Turkish Cargo, the cargo division of Turkish Airlines, has further strengthened its fleet with the induction of a new Boeing 777 Freighter, bringing the number of 777Fs in service to nine. The airline also confirmed plans to receive three more 777Fs by mid-2026, which will expand the dedicated fleet of this aircraft type to 12 units.

The addition of these freighters forms a key part of Turkish Cargo's broader growth and sustainability strategy. The Boeing 777F, known for its fuel efficiency, extended range, and high payload capacity, will provide an additional 220,000 tons of annual cargo capacity once all deliveries are completed.

Ali Türk, Chief Cargo Officer at Turkish Airlines, described the investment as a move that strengthens the company's global operations and long-haul capabilities. He emphasized that the 777F's 9,200 km range makes it ideal for routes connecting Istanbul to the Americas and the Far East, aligning with Turkish Cargo's focus on wide-body operations and its ambition to reinforce Istanbul's position as a global logistics hub.

Paul Righi, Boeing's Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Eurasia and India, highlighted the strong collaboration between the two companies, noting that the 777 Freighter's performance will help Turkish Cargo meet growing global freight demand efficiently.

Currently, Turkish Cargo serves over 350 destinations across 134 countries, moving around 2 million tons of cargo annually. The fleet expansion directly supports Turkish Airlines' 2033 Vision, which aims to grow the group's total fleet to 813 aircraft, including an increase in Turkish Cargo's dedicated freighter fleet from 28 to 44 aircraft.

This development is also aligned with the airline's SMARTIST 2.0 program - an initiative focusing on digital transformation, specialized cargo solutions, and operational excellence - as Turkish Cargo continues to build its reputation as one of the fastest-growing air cargo carriers worldwide.

T