Zcash Soars 30% After Arthur Hayes' $10,000 Call Sparks Investor Excitement



Zcash jumps 30% after Arthur Hayes predicts it could reach $10,000 in the future.

Hayes's bullish comments have previously influenced other tokens, such as Hyperliquid 's HYPE.

Market enthusiasm appears fueled by both Hayes's reputation and increasing privacy concerns amidst regulatory scrutiny.

The rally has pushed Zcash's market cap above $5 billion, with a 490% increase over the past month. Other privacy coins like Monero also saw modest gains amid ongoing debates over crypto privacy and regulation.

A recent surge in privacy-centric cryptocurrencies has captured the attention of the crypto community, driven by influential predictions and growing market interest in privacy features amid tightening global regulation. Zcash, a prominent privacy token, has skyrocketed by 30% following bullish forecasts from industry insider Arthur Hayes, highlighting how crypto leaders' commentary can influence market movements in the volatile blockchain space.Crypto influencer's prediction sparks Zcash surge

Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Zcash has experienced a remarkable 30% rally within 24 hours, climbing from $272 to $355 following a bullish prediction from industry veteran Arthur Hayes. Hayes, the former BitMEX CEO and a well-known figure in crypto circles, tweeted a“vibe check” suggesting Zcash could ultimately hit $10,000, prompting traders to rally behind the token and outperform many of its top 50 counterparts during the same timeframe.

This isn't the first instance where Hayes's market predictions have spurred significant moves. At the August WebX 2025 conference in Tokyo, Hayes claimed that Hyperliquid's HYPE token might increase 126-fold over the next three years, which shortly followed with a 4% uptick for HYPE.

Source: Arthur Hayes

Market sentiment driven by FOMO and industry leaders

Crypto traders and analysts quickly linked Hayes's endorsement to the sudden surge in Zcash's price. AB Kuai Dong, a contributor to Binance Square, commented on X that Hayes's backing appeared to ignite a market frenzy, with traders eager to follow his lead amid a widespread fear of missing out (FOMO).

Similarly, crypto trader Clemente shared that their own decision to purchase Zcash was driven by intense FOMO, noting,“I couldn't keep myself sidelined to this run.” Their enthusiasm underscores how influential expert opinions and emotional market reactions continue to shape cryptocurrency price movements.

Source: Clemente

Growing interest in privacy tokens amid regulatory developments

The recent rally in Zcash is also attributed to broader trends in the crypto space, particularly increased interest in privacy tokens like Monero (XMR). One trader, JonnyJpegs, noted that the rally likely signals growing investor confidence in privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies, especially as governments worldwide consider stricter controls over encryption and blockchain transactions.

Over the past month, Zcash has surged by an impressive 490%, crossing a $5 billion market capitalization threshold for the first time, according to CoinGecko. Launched in 2016, Zcash employs advanced zero-knowledge proofs, offering users options for transparent or fully shielded transactions-enhancing privacy without sacrificing security.

As privacy remains a contentious issue in crypto regulation, assets like Monero continue to attract attention; Monero's price has edged up 3.6% in the last 24 hours and remains delisted or restricted on several major exchanges due to regulatory challenges. The ongoing interest indicates a persistent demand for confidential transactions amid tightening oversight.

