Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns THIS
Thamma box office collection Day 6: The Bollywood film Thamma has performed impressively at the box office in its first six days, earning an estimated ₹88.64 Cr in India alone. Here are the earnings figures from the first to the sixth day
Thamma performed well at the box office in its first 5 days, earning an estimated ₹78.70 crore in India. Here's Thamma's 6th-day box office collection and occupancy.
Audiences are loving Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror-thriller movie. The film had a strong opening day, earning ₹24 crore.
The first day's earnings were mainly from the Hindi version, which made ₹23.75 crore. On the second day, the film earned ₹18.6 Cr, which was 22.50% less than the first day.
Thamma earned ₹12.9 Cr on the third day. On the fourth day, it earned ₹10 Cr, and on the fifth day, the first Saturday, it made ₹13.1 Cr.
According to figures at 8 PM, Thamma collected ₹9.94 Cr on its first Sunday. However, this could increase by two to two and a half crore by the final count.
