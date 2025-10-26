Russian Army Strikes Derhachi Community

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Derhachi Municipal Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, reported this on Telegram.

"At around 14:00, the Russians struck the village of Lobanivka. As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on the grounds of a private household. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties," the statement said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the strike was carried out by a drone, the type is still being determined.

As Ukrinform reported, two people were killed and eight injured in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region yesterday and this morning.