Russian Army Strikes Derhachi Community
"At around 14:00, the Russians struck the village of Lobanivka. As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on the grounds of a private household. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties," the statement said.Read also: Russian army strikes Kramatorsk community, causing destruction
Preliminary reports indicate that the strike was carried out by a drone, the type is still being determined.
As Ukrinform reported, two people were killed and eight injured in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region yesterday and this morning.
