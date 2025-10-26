Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Austria On National Day

Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Austria On National Day


2025-10-26 07:04:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Austria on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.

In a message shared on the ministry's official X account, it conveyed heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Austrian government and people.

MENAFN26102025000195011045ID1110248798



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search