Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Austria On National Day
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Austria on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.
In a message shared on the ministry's official X account, it conveyed heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Austrian government and people.
