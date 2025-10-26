UWC Holds Annual General Meeting, Declares 2026 Year Of Global Ukrainian Unity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, UWC reported this on its website.

The meeting brought together 185 delegates and guests from 48 countries around the world. The theme of this year's event was "United for Ukraine." UWC President Paul Grod thanked participants for their continued contribution and support.

"The UWC declares 2026 the Year of Global Ukrainian Unity - a time to strengthen solidarity among Ukrainians worldwide, affirm our national identity, and mobilise collective efforts for Ukraine's victory, reconstruction, and the empowerment of Ukrainian communities globally," Grod said.

The official part of the meeting began with the national anthem of Ukraine and a prayer led by Bishop Stepan Sus, Head of the Pastoral Migration Department of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC).

Participants honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian heroes with a moment of silence.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, greeted the participants and thanked the UWC for its cooperation with the ministry, particularly in advancing the law on multiple citizenship.

"I thank Ukrainians around the world for your contribution to making Ukraine today a global legend," he said.

Head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, thanked the UWC for its devoted service to the Ukrainian people and the national idea.

Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), wished the UWC success in developing and strengthening Ukrainian communities worldwide and expressed gratitude for supporting Ukraine and its defenders.

"Today, as Ukraine continues its heroic struggle for freedom, for life, and for the very possibility of existence, every word of support, every act of love, and every prayer and good deed have immeasurable value," he said.

Iryna Kliuchkovska, Director of the International Institute of Education, Culture, and Diaspora Relations (IECDR), emphasized that the UWC's Annual General Meeting demonstrates decades of consistent, dedicated work for the benefit of Ukraine.

The meeting was chaired by Mykola-Myroslav Petretskyi, UWC Vice President for the Eastern Europe.

Delegates approved the UWC president's report, which summarized the organization's main work over the past year - including support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, advocacy efforts, and strengthening capable Ukrainian communities.

The UWC called on all Ukrainian organizations worldwide to join the Congress and the global network of Ukrainians who share its core priorities: victory for Ukraine, Ukraine's recovery, and a strong global Ukrainian community.

Read also: Stefanchuk delivers list of Ukraine's defense needs to Starmer

In the coming year, the UWC plans to expand military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, strengthen international political support, increase global Ukrainian participation in reconstruction, empower Ukrainian communities and youth organizations, raise Ukraine's visibility in the global information space, and enhance the effectiveness of Ukrainian national action.

"The UWC reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people's struggle for freedom, independence, and territorial integrity, and strongly condemned Russia's ongoing armed aggression and the crimes committed by its political and military leadership," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 28-30, the European Forum of the Ukrainian Diaspora "Novi Sad 2025" and the annual meeting of the European Congress of Ukrainians (ECU) will be held in Serbia.

Photo: UWC