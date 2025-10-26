Royal Speech Charts Comprehensive Path For Modernization, Emphasizes Health Sector Development - Experts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) Medical experts and professionals said His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne, delivered Sunday before the 20th Parliament at the opening of its second ordinary session, conveyed profound messages that reflect a comprehensive vision for Jordan's modernization journey particularly in key sectors that directly affect citizens' daily lives, foremost among them health, education, and transportation.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), they said His Majesty's speech underlined Parliament's responsibility to follow up on progress achieved in political modernization and to strengthen party-based parliamentary work in service of the nation. His Majesty stated, "We must advance our education system to keep pace with the demands of the times, continue developing our health system, and modernize our transport sector to make it more efficient in supporting development and improving quality of life."Chairman of the Senate Health and Housing Committee, Yassin Husban, said the King's speech presented a clear roadmap for harnessing opportunities and addressing challenges across all sectors, reaffirming His Majesty's longstanding commitment to the health sector, given its pivotal role in national progress and public well-being.He noted that Jordan has long been regarded as a regional and international model in medical tourism, thanks to its advanced university hospitals, Royal Medical Services, and private healthcare institutions. The coming phase, he added, requires greater organization and governance within the health sector to ensure efficiency and sustainability.Husban stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships between the Ministry of Health, both parliamentary chambers, the Royal Medical Services, universities, and the private sector to overcome obstacles and build an organized, equitable healthcare system that guarantees quality services and shared financing.For her part, Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Rana Obeidat, said the royal address marked the beginning of a new phase of resilience and productivity, characterized by concise, firm, and inspiring messages reflecting the King's pride in his people and in Jordan's unity.She noted that the JFDA is committed to realizing His Majesty's vision for the health and industrial sectors, adding that Jordan's pharmaceutical and medical supplies exports reached more than 77 global markets, valued at JD352 million during the first seven months of 2025 a 6.3 percent increase over the same period in 2024 accounting for nearly 7 percent of total national exports.Obeidat reaffirmed the agency's efforts to support and advance the pharmaceutical industry in line with the royal vision of building a strong, efficient, and productive national economy.President of the Private Hospitals Association, Fawzi Hammouri, praised the King's emphasis on continued health sector development, noting that Jordan has become a trusted regional destination for medical treatment due to its accumulated achievements.He called for further professional advancement, enhancement of medical education quality, and adherence to national and international accreditation standards to ensure excellence in healthcare services, while addressing challenges faced by the private health sector a key partner in the national health system.Dr. Al-Hammouri also commended His Majesty's ongoing support for the people of Gaza, noting that private hospitals have received more than 200 children under the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative launched by the King to evacuate 2,000 Gazan children for treatment in the Kingdom a living embodiment of Jordan's humanitarian and Hashemite mission.Meanwhile, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hashemite University, Mohammad Qudah, said the royal address reaffirmed the importance of improving services that directly impact citizens' lives, particularly in education, health, and transport. He emphasized Jordan's strong healthcare infrastructure, which must continue to evolve through enhanced governance and coordination across all components of the health sector.Qudah highlighted the need to strengthen primary healthcare so that health centers become citizens' first point of access, ensuring the provision of fast, high-quality services in all governorates.