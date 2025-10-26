403
Japanese Tourist Dies After Falling in Rome
(MENAFN) A 69-year-old visitor from Japan has tragically passed away after tumbling from the outer wall of the Pantheon in Rome, according to reports from local media.
Morimasa Hibino reportedly fell from an approximate height of seven metres (22.9 ft) at around 21:50 local time (19:50 GMT).
A priest walking nearby noticed the man lying in a ditch and promptly notified the authorities, as reported by a local newspaper.
Emergency responders and firefighters reportedly had to force open a gate leading to the historic Roman temple before discovering the man’s body in the ditch.
Authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death.
According to the newspaper, police indicated that the man had been seated on the edge of the wall when he lost his balance and fell.
Investigators have since secured surveillance footage and videos capturing the area where the man had been sitting, local outlets report.
The Pantheon remains one of Italy’s most frequented landmarks, attracting millions of visitors each year.
