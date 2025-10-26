403
China Forces German Diplomat to Scrap Key Mission
(MENAFN) Beijing has abruptly refused to facilitate senior-level discussions with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, compelling him to scrap a planned diplomatic mission to China, according to reports from numerous media sources on Friday.
The minister had intended to fly to Beijing this Sunday for negotiations centered on China's curbs to rare-earth and semiconductor exports, alongside deliberations on the Ukraine crisis.
A representative from Germany's Federal Foreign Office told media: "The trip cannot take place at this time and will be postponed to a later date." While Wadephul was expected to sit down with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the itinerary reportedly lacked sufficient engagements to justify the journey.
Bild reported that the two foreign policy chiefs will instead connect via phone call in the near future.
This diplomatic rebuff unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying commercial friction between China and the EU. Throughout the previous year, Brussels and Beijing have sparred over allegations the bloc characterizes as China's excessive industrial output, while China counters with accusations of EU protectionism.
Earlier in October, Beijing strengthened limitations on shipping certain critical minerals with potential military applications—a decision that threatens to compound challenges for Europe's beleaguered automotive industry.
Germany has felt the impact of deteriorating trade relations most acutely. Bild disclosed Wednesday that Volkswagen anticipates suspending operations at major manufacturing facilities next week owing to semiconductor scarcity triggered by the Dutch government's confiscation of Chinese-controlled chipmaker Nexperia. The Netherlands justified the seizure by pointing to EU technological security vulnerabilities, prompting Beijing to strike back by prohibiting Nexperia chip exports from China. As stockpiles diminish, additional Volkswagen facilities may encounter temporary closures, with other automotive manufacturers potentially facing similar disruptions, the publication noted.
On Friday, German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche revealed that Berlin was filing a formal diplomatic complaint against Beijing for obstructing semiconductor deliveries, emphasizing Germany's substantial dependence on Chinese supplies.
