France Detains Two Suspects in Louvre Theft
(MENAFN) French officials have apprehended two individuals suspected of being involved in last week’s break-in at the Louvre Museum, where eight of France’s crown jewels, valued at roughly €88 million ($102M), were taken, local media reported on Sunday.
According to a media outlet, one suspect was arrested late Saturday at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport while attempting to board a flight bound for Algeria.
The capture was executed by border police in collaboration with the anti-banditry unit.
A second individual has also been placed in custody in connection with the burglary, which authorities believe involved a four-member gang that shattered a window in the Apollon Gallery before fleeing with the jewels.
Investigators are still on the hunt for the remaining two suspects as well as the missing treasures.
The purloined items included a necklace and an earring from the Marie-Louise collection, a necklace, earrings, and tiara from the Marie-Amelie and Hortense collections, along with two brooches, a bodice bow, and a tiara from the Empress Eugenie collection.
Authorities later recovered Eugenie’s crown, which the thieves had abandoned near the museum — an occurrence that a Louvre security guard described as proof that their “plan was thwarted.”
