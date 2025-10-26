Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merz Anticipates Visiting Türkiye

2025-10-26 09:02:37
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is scheduled to travel to Türkiye next Thursday for discussions regarding bilateral relations and international topics, government officials revealed on Friday.

Deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille stated that Merz will undertake his first formal visit to Ankara on Thursday, where he is expected to hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Hille told reporters in Berlin, "The discussions will include bilateral and foreign policy issues, as well as closer cooperation in the areas of the economy, migration, and security."

He highlighted the significance of Türkiye as a NATO ally and noted that Ankara and Berlin share numerous subjects for dialogue, including foreign policy, migration, energy, and trade.

