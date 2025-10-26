403
Jordan’s FM extends congratulations to UN for their eighty anniversary
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to the United Nations on its 80th anniversary, highlighting the Kingdom’s continued dedication to the principles and objectives of the international body.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Majali praised the UN for its role over eight decades in advancing global peace, security, and development, as well as protecting human rights worldwide, according to ministry reports. He emphasized that Jordan remains committed to the UN Charter, viewing it as a cornerstone for international cooperation, and stressed that multilateral efforts are crucial for tackling today’s complex global and regional challenges.
Majali stated, "The United Nations continues to stand as a beacon of hope for nations and peoples striving for a more just and peaceful world," noting the UN’s key contributions in humanitarian aid, conflict resolution, climate initiatives, and sustainable development.
He also highlighted that 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of Jordan’s membership in the UN, a milestone reflecting the Kingdom’s long-standing partnership with the organisation, particularly in areas such as refugee support and international peacekeeping.
Reaffirming Jordan’s commitment, Majali expressed the country’s intent to enhance collaboration with the UN and its specialized agencies, aiming to promote a world rooted in security, stability, and prosperity for all.
