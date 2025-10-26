Founder Connects To Host 'Spotlight' Networking Event At Paramount Hotel Midtown

Dubai's thriving innovation scene will take centre stage on October 30 as Founder Connects hosts its flagship networking event, 'Spotlight', at the Paramount Hotel Midtown, a venue known for its cinematic flair and creative ambiance.

The event will unfold at the Melrose Bar & Lounge, which will be transformed into a vibrant stage where innovation meets conversation. The venue's Hollywood-inspired setting will serve as the backdrop for a day of curated connections between founders, investors, and creative minds.

Recommended For You

“Spotlight perfectly aligns with our brand vision as Paramount Hotels to create immersive spaces where creativity flourishes and genuine connections come to life,” said Pascal Eggerstedt, Director of Paramount Hotel Midtown.“This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Dubai's vibrant creative and entrepreneurial community and providing a stage where stories, talent and imagination can shine.”

The collaboration between Paramount Hotel Midtown and Founder Connects aims to script a new narrative for professional networking - one that blends storytelling, innovation, and meaningful engagement.

Strategically located in Business Bay, just minutes from key commercial hubs like the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the hotel offers a prime setting for bringing together the boldest voices in the region's startup ecosystem.

Dubai's emergence as a global hub for business events and innovation adds further weight to the occasion. The city has hosted some of the world's largest gatherings, including GITEX Global, which in 2025 attracted over 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, and 1,200 investors from 180 countries. With its strategic location bridging Europe, Asia, and Africa, and a world-class infrastructure of over 800 venues, Dubai has become a magnet for entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders seeking to connect and collaborate.

'Spotlight' is designed as a two-part hybrid experience that bridges virtual and in-person networking. The morning kicks off with curated one-on-one virtual sessions, allowing founders to break the ice and explore synergies in a focused setting.

By evening, those digital introductions evolve into real-world conversations at the Melrose Bar & Lounge, where the red carpet will be rolled out for Dubai's most driven founders and investors. The cinematic setting is designed to foster deeper dialogue and lasting partnerships.

More than just a networking event, 'Spotlight' aims to redefine how connections are made. It moves beyond business cards and elevator pitches, creating a space for authentic conversations and collaborative energy.

As Dubai continues to position itself as a global capital for entrepreneurship and innovation, events like 'Spotlight' reflect the city's commitment to nurturing talent and building bridges between ideas and capital. With its unique blend of glamour, strategy, and purpose, the event is poised to become a standout fixture in the region's business calendar.