Trump Signals Potential Deals with Brazil
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signaled optimism on Sunday about striking a deal with Brazil during a meeting with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
"It's a great honor to be with the president of Brazil - it's a great country. It's a big, beautiful country," Trump said. "I think we'll be able to do some pretty good deals. We've been speaking, and I think we'll end up having a very good relationship."
The US leader expressed confidence that negotiations could move quickly. "They can offer a lot and we can offer a lot - and it's good for both countries," he said, adding that agreements could be reached "pretty quickly."
For his part, Lula stressed the importance of strong ties. He described relations with the US as "extraordinary" and said there is no reason for conflict.
The meeting comes amid heightened tensions, including 50% US tariffs on Brazilian imports and sanctions targeting Brazilian officials linked to investigations into Trump ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup. The two leaders had previously spoken via video call in early October before arranging the in-person discussion.
